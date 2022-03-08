and had a nasty split last year in May when the Lock Upp actress accused Karan of domestic violence. Graphic images were circulated online about Nisha's injury which received mixed reactions. And now, after months, Karan Mehra was able to get a stay order on the second FIR filed by Nisha Rawal against him and his family. The actor is happy that the Mumbai High Court has granted a stay order on the second FIR. Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi does an Alia Bhatt, forgets the name of India's current President on Kangana Ranaut's show

Last year in May, Nisha Rawal accused Karan of domestic violence. She also alleged that he withdrew about Rs 1 crore from her bank account. Karan was arrested for allegedly assaulting Nisha and was later released on bail. Nisha later filed another FIR against Karan and his family - his parents and his brother - Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra, under IPC sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34 of Indian Penal Code. Karan revealed that the FIR filed was about cruelty with respect to dowry, sexual assault, violence etc. Karan revealed that he finally got a stay order on the same which means, 'the court will decide on the FIR and the police can't file a charge sheet, though it can investigate.'

Karan said that they will now fight the case in court. Karan Mehra revealed that he has gathered proof against all of Nisha's claims. He said that it took him some time as he didn't have his laptops and files. 'My priority was getting relief for my family. Now, I am working on the first FIR too,' Karan said, reports Hindustan Times. The former Bigg Boss contestant also revealed that a lot of people had advised him to comprise and move on, however, Karan said he didn't wish to. 'What kind of a father, son or person would I be if I did that?' he asked. Karan also said that Nisha has been making a lot of statements and said that one can see that it differs from every other statement when checked.