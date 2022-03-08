Karan Mehra gets a stay order from HC on the second FIR filed by Nisha Rawal; says, 'It took a lot of effort to gather evidence'

Karan Mehra revealed that HC has granted a stay order on the second FIR filed by Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal against him and his family. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revealed that he is now working towards the first FIR.