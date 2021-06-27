Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy: Domestic violence case filed against the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and his family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's controversy had left everyone shell shocked. The couple got married in 2012 and fans loved them as a couple. On June 1, Karan was arrested by the Goregaon cop after Nisha filed an FIR on him. It seems they had an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bedroom. Nisha Rawal started bleeding and needed stitches for the same. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Nisha Rawal had even said that that he is having an affair with some other woman but Karan Mehra has denied it. Their legal disputes are going on. Now, a case has been registered against Karan Mehra by the Mumbai police. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Shehnaaz Gill gets TROLLED, Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, TMKOC's Ghanshyam Nayak diagnosed with Cancer and more

Yes, a domestic violence case has been registered at the Goregaon police station based on a complaint by his wife Nisha Rawal on Friday night. Karan Mehra's family members, Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra have also been charged with assault and willful harassment. Nisha Rawal also accused Karan of withdrawing more than Rs 1 crore from her account. The Goregaon police said that they are still investigating the matter and arrest has been made in this case so far. Earlier, Karan Mehra had made a shocking revelation. He revealed that he has had suicidal thoughts in the past due to Nisha's behavior. Also Read - Amidst legal battle with husband Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal shares fun pictures with son Kavish

In a statement, Karan Mehra said, "She (Nisha) has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. She starts throwing and breaking things. I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga." Recently, Nisha Rawal celebrated her son, Kavish Mehra's birthday and even Karan Mehra posted an adorable message for the kid on his Instagram handle. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Shaheer Sheikh approached for Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Pearl V Puri gets bail, Nisha Rawal celebrates son Kavish's birthday and more