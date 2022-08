has made some shocking allegations about his estranged wife, . He said that she has been having an affair with Rohit Sathia who is supposedly her Rakhi brother. In his press conference, Karan Mehra said that Nisha Rawal is in a relationship with Rohit Sathia. It seems he was her Rakhi brother but now the two are in a relationship. Karan Mehra said that he never expected that their equation would take such a turn. He said that Rohit Sathia has a daughter who ties rakhi to their son, Kavish. Karan Mehra said that two families are suffering because of Nisha Rawal's alleged extra marital affair with their friend. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy: Designer Rohit Verma shares a VERY IMPORTANT message for the couple's future

Now, ETimes has reported that Rohit Sathia is based in Lucknow. It seems his wife, Nidhi who came to know about their alleged affair came down to Mumbai. There she had a meeting with Nisha Rawal. It seems they had an ugly showdown. Rohit Sathia also happens to be the cousin of Rajesh Khatter. Actor Rajesh Khatter is known to TV audiences as Ashwin Mehrotra from Beyhadh. He is the father of and husband of Vandana Sajnani. It seems Rajesh Khatter and Vandana Sajnani tried to tell Rohit Sathia that was he is doing is destroying two families but their advice fell on deaf ears.

But a friend of Rajesh Khatter said that Nidhi met Nisha Rawal alone and not with the Khatters. Karan Mehra has said that Nisha Rawal and he are living in his apartment with Kavish. He has said that it is morally questionable on many levels. He also said that he and his family members are getting death threats. In May 2021, Nisha Rawal filed a complaint with the Goregaon cops saying that he had hit her head by banging her against a wall. Karan Mehra declined the charges. They are now in the process of a legal separation.