Karan Mehra's ugly separation from his estranged wife Nisha Rawal has been known to all. Nisha had filed a police complaint where she alleged Karan of domestic violence and that he had cheated on her. Karan alleged that Nisha conspired against him with false charges for money and also accused that she has an extra-marital affair. Now the actor lately has revealed that he wants his divorce trial to be shown on TV like that of Hollywood's estranged pair Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard.

During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor was asked if he wanted his divorce trial to be televised like that of Johnny and Amber. He revealed that the same does not take place in India. He has not explored this kind of area for a long time. He knows that one has to draft the cases and get all the lawyers. He knows that the system of doing a live trial does not exist in India as he feels that he has nothing to hide. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star also said that he has attached 1500 pages which he has written on his own. He does not have any paper from his house that he could collect.

For those who do not know, Johnny won the legal case against his ex wife Amber Heard. To talk about Karan and Nisha, they had got married in 2012 after dating for many years. They also have a baby boy named Kavish from their marriage. It was in 2021 that they washed their dirty linen in public. Their separation gave a shock to all their family and friends. Nisha had accused Karan of beating her and had also posted horrific photos of her forehead that had blood. The photos of the same had become viral on social media.