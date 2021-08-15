Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's controversy had left everyone shell shocked. On June 1, Karan was arrested by the Goregaon cop after Nisha filed an FIR on him. It seems they had an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bedroom. Nisha Rawal started bleeding and needed stitches for the same. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Nisha Rawal had even said that that he is having an affair with some other woman but Karan Mehra has denied it. The case is still on and many celebs have been worried about their son, Kavish. Also Read - Naagin 2 actress Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce; reveals husband used to drag her to the bathroom and beat her

Karan Mehra has shared an adorable video of his son, Kavish Mehra, and revealed that he has not met his son since 75 days. In the video, Karan can be seen playing with his little prince, Kavish. Along with this adorable video, Karan Mehra wrote, "75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nisha Rawal in talks with Salman Khan's controversial show; shares a cryptic post amid legal battle with Karan Mehra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

Earlier, Karan Mehra had made a shocking revelation. He revealed that he has had suicidal thoughts in the past due to Nisha's behavior. In a statement, Karan Mehra said, "She (Nisha) has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. She starts throwing and breaking things. I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga." Recently, Nisha Rawal celebrated her son, Kavish Mehra's birthday and even Karan Mehra posted an adorable message for the kid on his Instagram handle. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence row: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Karan Mehra, these 7 celebs were also accused of beating up their wives