Karan Patel has been popular in the TV industry. He has been in the industry since 2003. He has been a part of many shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kkavyanjali and others. However, he rose to fame post his role in Kasturi. He played the negative lead, Robbie in the show. However, post the show, there have been rumours that he had misbehaved in the show and hence the show had shut down.

Post that Karan did not get TV shows and he had long gaps. However, in 2013 he came to limelight again after he did Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was loved as Raman Bhalla in the show. Post that he did many shows and got all the love from the audience.