Karanvir Sharma-Debattama Saha or Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar – which new TV jodi has better chemistry? VOTE NOW

Indian TV is known for its jodis. A couple of new pairs are making a splash on social media. They are Karanvir Sharma - Debattama Saha and Sai Ketan Rao - Shivangi Khedkar. The first are from the show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani while the latter dup stars in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Both the show are not exactly TRP spinners but enjoy popularity on social media. We must say the actors are doing a fantastic job. While we have seen many successful jodis with established actors, here the newbies are winning hearts and how. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie – 8 TV shows remake that are ruling TRP charts – view pics

On the show, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Sai Ketan Rao plays the role of an arrogant businessman. With his manly looks, swag and comic sense, the actor has brought alive the character of Raghav Rao. Fans love to see his repartee with Shivangi Khedkar who plays the principled Pallavi. While the two started their journey hating one another, now we are seeing that they're getting closer and closer. Their producer Sandip Sikcand told us that he was happy with the gamble he took for the casting. They two have amassed a huge fan following, especially Sai Ketan Rao. It is the remake of a Telugu show.

Actor Karanvir Sharma has worked across mediums. On the show, he plays the role of a modern day misogynist. He feels that women should not be allowed to become independent. Slowly, he falls for Anokhi (Debattama Saha) who believes that a woman must grow her own wings. The refreshing storyline, performances and chemistry have endeared the show to many. This show is a remake of the Bengali hit show, Mohor.

Let us know which couple do you love more. Is it the passionate RaghVi or the pair from SAAKK. Vote and let us know?