Good news are all around the corner. A lot of happy things are happening around and it finally feels great to hear them. We are here to tell share another happy news for our readers. Naagin actress Karishma Tanna is now engaged to her beau Varun Bangera. She is currently in Dubai and recently got engaged. However, Karishma has not declared it anywhere on her social media account but the same was confirmed by the couple's close friend-actor Suved Lohia. Suved took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Karishma Tanna wrapped up in Varun's arms. In the picture, Karishma was dressed in a casual, oversized T-shirt along with a pair of gym pants. Meanwhile, Varun wore a black T-shirt and a cap. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Before Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, THESE couples gave audience all the feels with their romantic dates on Salman Khan's show [PICS]

We see them looking into each other's eyes. Along with this beautiful picture, Suved wrote, "Two hearts one beat, two bodies one soul. Congratulations to my man and my KT." She further added, "The rumours shall stop now." Karishma and Varun met through Suved Lohia first. The rumours of Karishma's engagement began when she shared a picture of a slice of cake with a burning candle on it on Friday evening. The word ‘congratulations’ was written on the dish plate. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Vicky Kaushal, Rakhi Sawant and others that will make you pee your pants laughing

Well, this is something really surprising. Fans are now waiting for Karishma to share an official post about her engagement. Earlier, Karishma Tanna, who often shares some sizzling pics on Instagram, grabbed our attention with her sweet birthday post for rumoured beau and real-estate businessman Varun Bangera. The actress shared his pic and wished him with a heart emoji. It is said that she even organised a birthday party for him. We just cannot wait to see their engagement pictures. BollywoodLife congratulates Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera.