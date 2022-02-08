Karishma Tanna recently tied the knot with Varun Bangera in a dreamy wedding. The couple looks to be madly in love, which could be witnessed by an audio clip that played in Karishma Tanna's voice as she earlier entered her wedding venue, in which she could be heard saying, “My dearest Varun, as I walk towards you today, my heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. This one is for you because truly kinna sona tainu rab ne banaya. Baby can we skip to the good part.” Check out some of the loved-up pics from the Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera wedding as well as their mehendi ceremony below: Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding venues REVEALED: Couple's marriage ceremony to be spread over 3 EXOTIC destinations [EXCLUSIVE]

Now, offering further insight into their romantic life as husband and wife, has shared a video of her first post-wedding ritual, which is basically her 'pehli rasoi', for which she apparently prepared a mouthwatering sweet dish. However, the best part of the ritual is husband Varun Bangera feeding the dish to his wife, giving us all newly married 'couple goals'. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Karishma posted the video along with a caption that read: "Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye @varun_bangera ." Check it out below:

Karishma Tanna is well known for her leading and supporting roles in myriad popular TV shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. She has also been seen in Bollywood movies such as Grand Masti and Sanju.