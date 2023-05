We still have a long way to go to deal with this societal pressure of having a son. Karishma Tanna, in her latest interview, revealed a heartbreaking truth about her birth: how her father was not happy with her birth because she was a girl child and he wanted a son due to family pressure. Indeed, this is so disappointing to see how parents are even today forced to have babies on the family order, and the preference is always a girl. Karishma in her interview spoke about how her father didn't see her face for months after she was born because she was a girl child, and even her mom refuted seeing her for at least a week: "Jab mai pada hui thi, meri mummy ne ek hafte tak mera chehra nahi dekha tha." Talking about her father's reaction in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, she said, "Mere papa ek mahinay tak mujhe dekhne nahi aye hospital me kyunki dusri bhi ladki hi hu". Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: TV actresses whose fortunes changed by playing Naagin on screen

Karishma even recalled how her heart broke after she learned about this truth: "When my mom told me that, it broke my heart. It's not that my father didn't love me. It was because his second child was also a girl and family pressure was there, so he didn't come to see me." The sad part that Karishma added about her father is that he always loved girls and wanted to have one, but due to family pressure, he never spoke his heart out.

Karishma, in her same interview, mentioned how she didn't get good opportunities despite working in Rajkummar Hirani's film Sanju and how that led to depression. "I thought Sanju, despite her small role, would help me move forward in life. But, in fact, nothing happened. After the film, whatever response, films, or projects I had expected did not arrive. For a good seven to eight months, or one year, I wasn't working". She further added, "Woh bohot hi mai depressed phase me chali gayi thi (it was a depressed phase). I thought my life was just colourless. I didn't know what to do with my career. I was messaging people, saying, 'Have you seen Sanju? Did you like my acting?' I self-motivated myself. Only I know how I have pulled myself up from that phase". Well, today Karishma is at the top of her game and the most celebrated actress in the television industry.