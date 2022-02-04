and Varun Bangera are going to tie the knot tomorrow, Saturday, 5th February 2022. The Haldi ceremony took place last evening. And Mehendi ceremony took place today at Estella, Juhu. Karishma Tanna had decked up in Yellow while complimented her in Red. And now, we have come across a couple of unseen videos. Varun grooved to Ghongroo for Karishma while the guests cheered for him. However, it was Karishma Tanna's cheers for her beloved were the loudest.

The two lovebirds were also danced together on Gallan Goodiyan. They were lifted up on the shoulders by their friends and family members. Karishma and Varun were having loads of fun on both their Mehendi and Haldi functions. Terence Lewis graced the couple's functions. He grooved to and 's Oo Antava. Terence's sizzling moves are impressive.

An unseen BTS video of Karishma and Varun have surfaced which was is going viral. In it, we see Karishma sitting on a chair and drying her Mehendi. Varun is helping her with a hair-dryer. Varun being a gentleman is the cutest sight for all the fans of Karishma. The two lovebirds are checking out her Mehendi. Seems like Varun is trying to find his name in Karishma's henna filled hands. Check the video here:

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera will be tying the knot in as per South Indian and Gujarati ceremonies.