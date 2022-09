TV actress Sonyaa Ayodhya Saamoor who is now seen on the show, Sanjog has made some shocking revelations about a male co-star from her former show. She was a part of Sirf Tum before this. Sonyaa Ayodhya Saamoor revealed that he asked her to cover her body. Sonyaa wrote on her Instagram stories, "My co-actor told me, I should cover my legs because they are only for my husband to see. What kind of regressive humans have we dealt with?" She said that on the other hand, she had an amazing mum who got her a number of cute shorts. Now, everyone has been speculating who could be the co-star who has been mentioned here. ETimes TV got in touch with her to ask if it was Rajneesh Duggal who is the lead of Sanjog. She dismissed it saying that he was an ex co-star and Duggal was the most amazing human being. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Vivian Dsena, Avinesh Rekhi reject the show; is Divya Agarwal coming as a contestant?

The actress was having a chat with fans where she said that male chauvinists expected women to stay quiet. She said that he kept on making comments on her body, dressing, food choices and even religion. Sonyaa Ayodhya said it was tough to cope with the same. She also said that the ex co-star made her wait for hours on set while shooting. Sonyaa said, "It's so important to have drama-free and easy-going co-actors. I remember waiting for 3 hours on the set for my co-actor, which is professionally unacceptable."

Take a look at Sonyaa Ayodhya Saamoor's Instagram post below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Saamoor (@sonyaaayodhya)

Now, everyone is speculating that the male co-star here is Vivian Dsena. He is the main male lead of Sirf Tum. Eisha Singh who is the female lead of the show commented on Sonya's post and called her a Queen. Sonya thanked her saying that she survived the show because she had Eisha Singh by her side. Take a look at what fans said below...

Well, the show Sirf Tum is coming to an end. It is one of the most unsuccessful shows of Vivian Dsena's career. Let us see if he clarifies anything in this matter involving Sonya Ayodhya Saamoor.