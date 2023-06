Remember Cezanne Khan once called a woman who claimed to be his wife, his obsessive fan and a relative? Well, the woman Aisha Pirani has now filed a case against the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor. Back then Aisha claimed that he married her just to get a green card. Even though, as per Aisha's claims that Cezanne duped her into signing divorce papers, she is still married to him. And now, Aisha has filed a case against Cezanne Khan on the grounds of domestic violence and extortion. Also Read - Naagin 6, Swaran Ghar and other TV shows to go off air by the end of 2022 due to low TRPs? [View Shocking List]

Aisha Pirani, Cezanne Khan's alleged wife shares her ordeal

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Aisha claims that Cezanne Khan has cheated on her and has used her for obtaining a US green card. Aisha Pirani claims she has spent all her money on him and that the actor lived off her between 2013-2016. She worked while he sat at home. Aisha claims that Cezanne would spend from her credit card and that she has proof of all the bills. She says that she ignored it as she is not a bad woman but her last straw was when he called her an obsessive fan who would just morph the images. Aisha claims Cezanne has defamed her by saying all those things. Also Read - From Disha Vakani to Mohena Kumari and more TV celebs who QUIT the industry at the peak of their careers

Aisha claims that Cezanne made a fool of her in front of her kids as well. She shares her kids are still hurt and would never forgive him. Aisha Pirani claims that she is still in Nikaah with him. Cezanne, she claims told her that his mother wanted him to marry a young girl and hence, he hid their marriage. Aisha claims the Appnapan actor fraudulently made her sign the divorce papers. But since she is a Muslim, by Muslim law, she is still married to him. "I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him," she tells ETimes. Aisha says she wants to marry and hence, wants a Khulanama as per Muslim law. Also Read - Cezanne Khan, Shaheer Sheikh and more TV hunks who found true love and tied the knot after the age of 35

Aisha files an FIR against Cezanne Khan; shares more shocking details

On 7th June, Aisha Pirani filed an FIR. She lives in the US and the actor, in India. Aisha came down to India and he would send her texts. Aisha claims that Cezanne would send her dirty voice notes and torture her. She has sent them to the police. Aisha claims that Cezanne Khan has two birth certificates and he is doing fraud. When last year she and her niece visited his residence at Yari Road, she had seen Cezanne and also his now wife, Afsheen. They both ran away when they saw her, claims Aisha. She had demanded Rs 8 lakhs which is not the complete amount she spent, claims Aisha.

Aisha claims that once Cezanne got his green card he started showing his true colours and alleges that he also has a friend who does the same thing. Aisha Pirani claims that when she came to Mumbai in 2016 he refused to take her to his house and kept ignoring her. Aisha claims that she learned that he is fooling her from his friends. Aisha also alleges domestic violence. She claims her kids are witnesses to that. She also calls him casanova claiming he would flirt with girl on Skype.