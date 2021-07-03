Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan gets bail in molestation case

A few hours back we reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan has been arrested by Kurar police on allegations of molestation of a 22-year-old woman in Malad East. He was produced before the Borivali court today and was granted bail. The compliant read that Pracheen had invited the actress and her friend to attend a party at his residence on June 30. The police have registered a case under sections 354, 342, 323, 502 (2) against the actor. Senior PI of Kurar Village police station, Prakash Bele spoke about the case in an interview with ETimes. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested for allegedly molesting a woman; read deets inside

He said that the complainant along with a friend was invited by the accused to his residence on June 30. The accused was drunk and he touched her inappropriately. Prakash Bele also informed that Pracheen was produced before the Borivali court today and has been granted bail. Pracheen Chauhan has been a part of many TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maat Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and Havan. He was last seen in Manav Gohil and Rati Pandey starrer Shaadi Mubarak. Shaadi Mubarak began in August 2020 and has gone off-air within a year. Before Pracheen Chauhan, Naagin actor Pearl V Puri was also arrested on the allegations of rape of a minor. The actor finally got bail and post that shared an emotional note on Instagram.

In his statement, Pearl V Puri opened up on his feelings that had pent up all this while and also expressed gratitude to everyone who has come out in support of him. "Life has its own of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me helpless. I am still numb... (sic)" Pearl V Puri wrote.He went on to thank everyone for their support. The statement further read, "but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am firm believer of #SatyamevaJayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming. (sic)."