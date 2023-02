Last night Kashmeera Shah grabbed a lot of eyeballs with her weird antics at the party hosted for all Bigg Boss 16 contestants that were also attended by Krushna Abhishek who was a part of the show as he hosted a show for the evicted contests who speak their heart out with him. Kashmeera seemed to be a little happy high and was kissing her hubby Krushna Abhishek nonstop while he stopped her from posing for the shutterbugs. And now this video of Kashmeera is going viral where he is seen lashing out at Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani and promising to teach him a lesson for spoiling Rakhi Sawant's life and she even says how dare he does something like this with Rakhi.

Watch the video of Kashmeera Shah lashing out at Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani for spoiling her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Kashmeera even revealed he w in the USA as she lost her mother recently and want aware of what was happening in Rakhi's life. While many lauded her for being the friend that everyone needs in life during the bad phase especially, netizens slam her for being drunk. The internet people even alleged both the ladies for being fake and making a fool out of the public.

Watch the video of Rakhi Sawant talking about her life after Adil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi Sawant even addressed to the media that he no bone believes her and feels that she is just ding this for publicity but she is hurt as she was always in search of a partner and thought that Adil is the one. Rakhi is currently focusing on her work as she has got an album song that is based on the current track of her life which is drama, drama and only drama.