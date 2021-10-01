Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda's tiff has taken an ugly turn in the last few months. The mama-bhanja continue to be at loggerheads and their relationship turned sour. This fight came to limelight when Krushna decided to skip an episode of after knowing that Govinda and his wife were going to be a part of it. In an interview Krushna revealed he didn't felt like doing that episode. Post that, Govinda's wife Sunit Ahuja slammed Krushna and addressed the issue in a recent interview. She said that she doesn’t want to see Krushna’s face ever in life. This wife then grew the entire family got involved in it. Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja kept arguing and bashing each other. Recently, Sunita Ahuja lashed out at actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah and called her a 'bad daughter-in-law'. In an interview, Sunita said that issues are always created in the public domain from 'Krushna's side'. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda takes a ROYAL dig at Krushna Abhishek-Govinda's ongoing feud, 'Raja Babu hain woh...'

Sunita was quoted by a leading daily wherein she reacted to Kashmera's remark wherein the latter asked 'who is Sunita'? Govinda's wife said, 'I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side.' Now, Kashmera Shah has reacted to Sunita Ahuja's remark. In a tweet Kashmera Shah said that a lot of people are washing their hands in the family feud. She also shared her reaction when one of her twins asked her who a bad daughter-in-law is.

Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law” #checkmate — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) September 29, 2021

Kashmera wrote, "Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about "people" washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied "One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law." Well, this is getting murkier now.