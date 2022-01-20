Kashmera Shah reacts after Kruhsna Abhishek gifts sister Arti Singh his luxury car

Krushna Abhishek bought a luxurious car and it has become the talk of the town. Arti Singh posted a picture along with the car and captioned how proud she is of her brother and she can not afford to buy this car now and he made her dream come too by having one. " So so proud of you. Well, I have never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister". Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Umar Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise; says 'Asim cried a lot as he lost a brother'

Being a big brother Krushna replied to his sister saying that it was her car and not his. While Kashmera Shah's comment gained a lot of eyeballs balls. Kashmera is now for her humour, she immediately replied on the post saying that it's her car too. Arti agreed with her saying, " Obviously, you are his lucky charm". Bollwyoodlife spoke exclusively to Krushna about him purchasing the luxurious car and giving it to her sister Arti. He said, " Yes definitely for her anything and it's her's too". He even added that he is waiting for her wedding and will do everything best, " Now just waiting for her wedding will do the best for her as she is been the best sister".

Kashmera too loves Arti immensely and the world has witnessed that in Bigg Boss 13 house when she had come to support her. Kash had said to that Arti is like her daughter and he never considers her as a sister in law.