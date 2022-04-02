Urfi Javed and Kashmera Shah’s fight is getting uglier. A couple of days ago, Kashmera in an interview had spoken about Urfi and she had stated that the Bigg Boss OTT contestant is just famous on Instagram. While talking about Kashmera’s comments on her, Urfi had said, “Oh yeah, I read what she said about me. Aap ne jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yaar ki ‘I am famous on Instagram and not in real life’. Aap toh dono mein (famous) nahi ho, kya faida?” Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Karan Johar calls SS Rajamouli biggest Indian filmmaker, RRR actor Ram Charan offered a Bollywood biggie and more

Now, Kashmera has given a reply to Urfi. Recently, she was spotted by paparazzi in the city, and while talking to them she trolled Urfi and said, "Main Urfi ko jaanti hoon because I think she is famous on Instagram. Yeh wahi ladki hai na jisko kuch din pehle ek watchman ne nikala tha, building mein aane se mana kiya tha, nai sorry road pe khade rehne se mana kiya tha. Mujhe uske liye kaafi bura laga tha. Isliye main Beti Bachao Beti Padhao bolti rehti hoon, educated hote toh unhe yeh bhi pata hota ke main kaun hoon. Anyway all the best."

"Urfi ko aur ek message dena mera ke airport pe ticket leke jaya karo. Waha jao photo leke wapis gaadi mein baithke jao doesn't look good. Anyway, she is right, India mein bahot saare log hai jinke paas phone nahi hai aur woh mujhe jaante hai, filmein karti hona aur actually bhi Instagram pe nahi hai toh woh bhi famous nahi hai kya," Shah added.

While talking to the Times of India, Kashmera Shah has said, "I don't talk about those who have a zero work resume and are famous only on Instagram and not anywhere else. I am building up a career; I am very busy making films which will make a difference to the world. People who are making their career by getting only spotted are not on my roster of career-minded people."

Well, Rakhi Sawant has also spoken about Urfi and Kashmera’s fight. She stated that both of them are her friends, however, Urfi shouldn’t talk about Kashmera like this. Check out Rakhi’s video below…