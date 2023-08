Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha( Aditi Sharma) is waiting for Viaan's wishes, and we see Viaan message her at 12 o'clock and also surprise her with a plan later on. We also see Aarav and Neerja Jee (Preeti Amin) also wish Katha and cut the cake, and finally Viaan calls her to come out. And finally, the wait is over, and we see Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan) finally cut the cake and enjoy their time with each other. The viewers are also very happy to see this beautiful track, and finally, Viaan tells Katha that his mother will agree, and we see Katha hugging him. Well, on the next day, we see Ehsan and Vanya starting their work, and their cute talks will start, and viewers love to wait to see one more love story. And finally, all are getting ready to come to attend Katha's birthday celebration. Well, let's see if her birthday will be memorable for her or not. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Will Aarav accept Katha and Viaan's relationship? Will they get their happy family?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Kailash Garewal and Tejji start fighting because of Katha and Viaan. Kailash Garewal accuses Viaan of trapping Katha in his love, but we see Katha announce her love in front of everybody. She tells everybody that she loves him and that she will not live without him. We have to wait to see if the twist will finally see Katha and Viaan get the real blessings from their parents. Let's see what happens.

Katha Ankahee is a very entertaining show for the viewers because it has a very unique love story between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan, and Aditi Sharma. This show is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights, and the latest track is very beautiful. for viewers because we see Katha finally accept her feelings after so many difficulties, and again Katha has to face difficulties, but this time Viaan is by her side, and soon they will short out every difficulty.

In the future story of Katha Ankahee, we see that finally Aarav tells Viaan and Katha that he is very happy for them and that he is very excited for their wedding. Well, Aarav has given his approval, but what about Tejji and Kailash Garewal? Will they really accept them, or will they only pretend to be happy? lets see what will happenes after the entry of Maya didi will Maya didi impressed with Katha and she will accept Katha in her whole heartedly?