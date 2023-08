Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan comes to meet Aarav, and finally, Aarav Katha and Viaan spend their beautiful time with each other, and they all hug each other, and we see they all dream of a happy family. And Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) is now the happiest child in this world, and he also requests that Viaan sleep with him, but we see that the evils are planning against them. Kailash Garewal and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) messaged both of them and convinced them that they would not say anything to each other, but we see that Aarav convinced his grandfather that Viaan (Adnan Khan) is best for him and Katha. Let's see, will Kailash Garewal understand Katha's love or not? And later on, Tejji also manipulates Katha (Aditi Sharma), but viewers are sure that they will not take their step back because they cannot live without each other. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan's families are against their marriage, will Maya didi add a twist and fix everything?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha and Viaan finally decide to wait for their parents approval. Well, Katha reached Kailash Garewal and convinced him that she would not make any wrong decisions. Viaan is the perfect match for her. Well, it might be possible that they will take some time, but soon we may see that they will give their approval. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track where Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan's relationship takes a further step. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan finally completes Katha and Aarav's happy family; but it's time for new challenges

Kataha Ankahee is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights, which tells a very unique love story. and viewers really went crazy for seeing Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan) together, as they loved their chemistry and were also eagerly waiting for the wedding of Katha and Viaan. Let's see how long we have to wait to see the twist in the story of Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav and Maya Didi will bring a twist to KaViaan's life. Will everything be fine?

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav ,Viaan and Katha go on a dinner date where they spend quality time with each other, but suddenly Aarav has an argument with one child, and Viaan comes to protect him, but he will clearly tell Viaan that Viaan is his friend, and this is going to hurt Viaan. We see Viaan wants to hear that Aarav calls him Papa, but let's see when he will call Viaan A papa. But Katha is realising all this, and she tells Viaan to wait for sometimes, and let's wait to see what happens in the next.