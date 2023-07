Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee starer, Viaan aka Adnan Khan reached at Vanya's house to know the truth, and we see Viaan feels very regretful that he does not know every truth and scolds Vanya very badly. Well, this episode is romantic as well as emotional, and we see Vanya say everything to Viaan about Seema Dutta, saying that she is suffering from depression. Well, Viaan is also feeling very restless, and from there he left.on the other side, Katha is also very breathless as she thinks something bad is going to happen, and Viaan had a small accident. Katha runs and hugs him, He confesses everything about his past to Katha (Aditi Sharma), and she promises him that she will always stand by him. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Vanya and Viaan come together to save their mother; Will Viaan accept his past?

Katha learns the truth of Tejji

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Vanya come into the office and meet with Viaan (Adnan Khan), and he tells her why she came into his life. Well, now Vanya tells Viaan the half truth and also tells him to go and ask his mother what she has done in the past. Now the show comes to a very interesting track where Viaan is desperate to know all the truth. Well, let's wait to see if Tejji will accept every truth in front of Viaan or if she tells him another story. This time, Viaan is not alone; Katha (Aditi Sharma) is by his side, and surely he will get Viaan out of his past. Let's wait to see the track for Katha Ankahee. What will happen?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

The Katha Ankahee Show is one of the best shows ever to watch on Sony Television, as it is a remake of the Turkish show 1001 Nights. Well, the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee is going to be very interesting because Vanya Viaan and their past are all in front of them after 20 years. They knew that they had one stepbrother and one stepsister. Will they accept their past completely? Let's see what Viaan and Vanya decide.

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan told Katha to come with him and explain everything to his mother, but we see Tejji and Farah talk about their truth to each other, and Viaan and Katha heard all the truth. Well, now Viaan is in shock because he suffered for 20 years because of this truth, but now he realizes that truth is something else. Will Viaan ever forgive his mother as well as himself?