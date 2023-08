Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Tejji and Kailash Garewal talking to Katha and Viaan personally, and they both make them understand that they are not made for each other. Later on, we see Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) at their office and everyone talked with Katha very sweetly because they all knew that Katha and Viaan dated each other. Well, Vanya and everyone tease Katha as well, as they are very happy. But Katha and Viaan always prioritize their personal lives as well as their professional lives. Well, Katha and Viaan also said whatever their parents said to them. But Katha and Viaan love each other,and they are very close to each other and live in a very special moment. On the other side, Vanya and Ehsan (Samar Vermani) also struck another deal together. and they also look cute with each other. Later on, we see Katha convincing Kailash Garewal that Viaan is the perfect match for her. We have wait to see the upcoming track, that How long do Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) and Kailash Garewal take to think? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha makes Viaan understand about Aarav's condition; will he ever call him 'papa'?

We see Viaan, Aarav, and Katha go on a dinner date where they spend quality time with each other, and we see that Aarav had a fight with a boy, and suddenly Viaan comes there and stops them, but we see that man clearly tell Viaan that they should clear their relationship with each other. Well, Viaan is a little hurt to hear these words, and he clearly tells Katha that they should get married, but we see Katha make him understand that Aarav has taken some time to accept him as a father. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist when Aarav and Viaan present a father and son's major goals in front of their viewers.

Katha Ankahee is the top-running show on television, and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan. aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan, well, the future tracks of Katha Ankahee are going to be super duper interesting as well as entertaining as we see Aarav request Katha to please say Viaan to stay in their house. Well, Katha makes him understand that he had a personal life with his mother. Let's see Aarav forces them to get married soon, as he does not want to live without Viaan. Let's see what happens in the next.