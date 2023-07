Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan come and say everything to his mother about Seema Dutta and Vanya and now Tejji is very scared. Because she hides very dangerous secrets. Viaan ( Adnan Khan) also tells her that this all came because of Katha (Aditi Sharma), and once again, Tejji hates Katha because she thinks that she is the one who destroys her happiness. Will she now manipulate Viaan against Katha? Well, Katha does not leave Viaan for a single second, and she stands in front of his home and gives him hope and strength. Well, once again, Viaan is ready to face his past, but this time Katha will not let him go down. She will always stand by his side. The viewers are really happy to see this beautiful track. Later on, we see Vanya come to the earthcone, where we see she directly tells Viaan to accept the truth, and whatever he knows is all half truth. Let's wait to see the twist: Will Vanya reveal the truth in front of Viaan? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan realises the past 20 years of his life have been a lie; Will he forgive his mother? Viaan gives all respect to Seema Dutta

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that when Vanya says half the truth to Katha (Aditi Sharma), she will become desperate to know all the truth, so she reaches Vanya's home and confronts her, and finally, Seema Dutta has said everything to Katha. This is the most interesting twist that happened in the Katha Ankahee show, as we see how Katha will take care of Viaan and take him out of his past. Now that Katha has decided that what she can do is tell all the truth to Viaan (Adnan Khan), he will hate his mother, and if she cannot tell, he will always live in lies. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What will Katha do? Will she say everything in front of Viaan? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Vanya and Viaan come together to save their mother; Will Viaan accept his past? Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist