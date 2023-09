Katha Ankahee Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 11: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Tejji suffers a panic attack and Aarav takes care of her. Aarav is a very smart child and he has learnt everything at this young age because of Katha’s upbringing. On the other side, Maya goes to talk to Ehsan (Samar Vermani) about how she wants to know everything about Katha and Viaan’s love story. And finally, he tells her everything that happened between Katha and Viaan. Later on, she also goes to talk with Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan), but they don’t tell her anything. We have to wait to see the upcoming twist where Maya (Anjali Mukhi) and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) solve the mystery of the past. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Will Katha, Viaan’s past ruin their present and future?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Promo:





In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Maya manipulate Ehsan about Viaan, and finally he checks the bank statement and knows that Viaan took Rs 1 crore from the account. Well, Maya tells him that Viaan (Adnan Khan) did this and did not tell him. We see in the promo that Ehsan remembers everything, as he also knows that Viaan had spent one night with one girl, but he will not know that she is Katha. But he linked everything, and we may see that he will finally know the truth. We see Ehsan (Samar Vermani) call him and ask him about the 1 crore rupees, but we have to wait to see what exactly Viaan will tell him. Katha Ankahee is going to see a super interesting track as finally, it might be possible that secrets of Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan's dark past will be revealed soon. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: Maya manipulates Ehsan, will Viaan tell him the truth?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, Viaan takes Katha to a gurudwara where he announces his love through a radio jockey, and they spend a beautiful time with each other. Later on, some men misbehave with Katha, and Viaan gets into a fight with them. Well, it might be possible that Katha will get into danger. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: Katha’s dark past to create havoc in her and Viaan’s relationship?

Trending Now

Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. It is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights. Well, the latest track is quite interesting, as the dark past will come to haunt the present. Will Maya and Tejji bring up the past and ruin KaViaan’s future?