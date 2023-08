Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha Viaan and Aarav go on a dinner date where Aarav and Viaan are on one side and they want more ice cream. Well, viewers love the latest track as they will finally come together, and suddenly we see Aarav get into a fight with one boy. Viaan and Katha (Aditi Sharma) went to save him, and his father came and asked what the relationship was between Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) and Viaan. Well, Aarav said that he is a best friend, and that will hurt Viaan (Adnan Khan), and he thinks about Kailash Garewal: seriously, will Aarav accept him as a father? Well, Katha makes Viaan understand that Aarav is a child; he has to take some time to accept him, but Viaan is clearly saying that they will be getting married soon because of Aarav. On the other side, Aarav makes his grandfather to understand that Viaan is best for him. wait to see: will their family be complete? Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma confirms the show is not wrapping up; says, 'The show has found a connect with masses'

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist