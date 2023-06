Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma) stuck in the office. They have to stay in quarantine for one night, as when their test result is negative, they will leave. On the other side, we see that Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) is really worried for Katha, but Katha requests that he go to sleep, and early in the morning she will come. Later on, we see Farah (Priyam Vada Singh) and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) start planning to get Katha out of Viaan's life. Well, viewers are hoping that they will not have success in separating Viaan and Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Afraid of losing Viaan, will Katha confess her love?

Viaan and Katha enjyoing a full night with each other

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan)and Katha enjoying a full night with each other; they talk about their personal lives and they eat dinner together. They decide to dance with each other. This is the best night for both of them because we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan feel very happy to enjoy themselves with each other, and suddenly Mr. Rana came and announced the news that they got their results, which was negative. Later on, we see Reet make plans for reuniting Viaan and Katha. Well, Reet is playing a negative character, but viewers like her because she makes their favourite couple come together.

The Katha Ankahee show is one of the best shows for viewers, as we may see that Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma)and Farah (Priyam Vada Singh) make a team to separate Katha and Viaan. Now the time has come in the episode of Katha Ankahee when we have to wait to see the twist: will Katha and Viaan trust each other or not? And it might be possible that their understanding and trust will prevail against Tejji and Farah's plan.

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Tejji and Farah change Katha's designs that she makes for clients, and suddenly she realizes that something will happen with her designs, but she manages to get the deals. Now Katha is very tensed and wants to know who is behind this. It might be possible that Tejji and Farah make smart moves and get all the proofs deleted. As we saw in earlier episodes, Tejji and Farah also hide their dark secrets from Viaan and Ehsan (Samar Vermani). But what will happen if Viaan and Ehsan get to know about their secrets? Will they forgive them? Let's wait to see the twist.