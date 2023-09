Katha Ankahee Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 12: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Maya come to meet Katha and Viaan. She wants to know the truth of their past, but they both don’t tell her anything. On the other side, we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) gets emotional talking about her personal life. Later on, we see Maya call Reeva and invite her to the wedding. Well, we have to wait to see the twist and Maya's next plan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Ehsan digs up Viaan’s past, will he learn everything about Katha?

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav is very excited to buy gifts for the wedding of his mother and father. Later on, we see that Maya (Anjali Mukhi) finally knows all the details of Aarav's surgery and now she is wondering how Katha paid the cash for his surgery. When will the truth come out? And when it does, will it break Tejji's trust in her son Viaan (Adnan Khan)? Will this change things for Katha? Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Will Katha, Viaan’s past ruin their present and future?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan and Kathha reach the dargah to complete Aarav’s wish. Later on, we see Ehsan check all the bank details and finally he knows that Viaan gave this money to Katha. And he also links each and every clue and knows that Viaan is guilty because he made some big mistakes. Will Ehsan reveal everything and will Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan’s dark secrets come out in the open? Well, it might be possible that before the three come from the dargah, everyone will know the truth. How will Tejji react? Because this past not only involves Katha but her son Viaan (Adnan Khan) too. So this cannot be a reason for them to break their marriage. But will Kailash Garewal ever forgive Viaan, or should he also be ashamed that he also did not help Katha at that time? Let's see what happens in the upcoming show of Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: Maya manipulates Ehsan, will Viaan tell him the truth?

Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. It is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights. Well, the latest track is quite interesting, as finally, Ehsan learns the truth about Katha and her dark past.