Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) came with Meenu Ji to tell every truth to Viaan (Adnan Khan), and she tells every truth about how Tejji ruined Seema and Viraj's lives completely. Viraj was an honest man, and he loved Seema Dutta truly. Now Viaan will know every truth about Tejji. Viaan is totally devastated to think about his past. But this time Katha is with him; she will handle him, and she also gives him the letter of Viraj Raghuvanshi, which he reads and cries uncontrollably. The viewers are really happy about that ongoing track because, finally, we all learned the truth about Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma). Later on, we see Viaan come home and confront Tejji about her secrets. Will she accept her mistakes? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan learns the truth but now will his relationship with Katha get into danger?

Will Tejji accept Vanya?

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) go to meet Seema Dutta and apologize to her. He also assures her that he is Vanya's brother and that he will always protect her. Later on, we see Vanya wants that before Seema Ji forgets everything, she will again get her respect, and we may see Viaan promise them everything he will solve and also give all respect to her. Well, finally, the jumble of Viaan's past will be solved. Now we have to wait to see the twist: will Tejji accept Vanya? Let's see what happens. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan realises the past 20 years of his life have been a lie; Will he forgive his mother?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

Katha Ankahee is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers also love the chemistry of Katha and Viaan, aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan. The Katha Ankahee show is the remake of a Turkish show based on 1001 nights. Viewers are also eagerly waiting for the next love angle between Ehsan and Vanya because we see that Ehsan loves Vanya, but will he accept his love when he knows that Vanya is the step-sister of Viaan? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Vanya and Viaan come together to save their mother; Will Viaan accept his past?

Trending Now

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Tejji is now telling herself that she will again ruin Katha's life. But this time Katha and Viaan are standing with each other. Well, after a long time, Viaan meets with Aarav, and he tells him everything about Katha. Later on, we see Ehsan confess his feelings about Vanya. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Viaan accept this relationship? Well, viewers are really waiting for the upcoming love story of Ehsan (Samar Vermani) and Vanya, as well as Katha and Viaan.