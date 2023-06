Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) get quarantined in the office, and they share each other's pain and stress. They dance with each other, and Viaan shares all his memories with Katha. Later on, we see that Katha also shares with him all things, and they enjoy their full quarantine night. They also teach one thing to their viewers that always live in the present and don't think about the past or future. Later on, we see Mr. Rana come and announce that their results are negative, and finally they are released from the quarantine, but when they go to their house, they miss each other. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Tejji and Farah plot to separate Katha and Viaan, but will their love win against all odds?

Aarav learns about his mother's feeling

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we see Farah (Priyamvada Singh)and Tejji make a plan to get Katha removed from Earthcone. Well we have to wait and watch if Viaan (Adnan Khan)trusts his mother or Katha. It might be possible that Viaan may blindly trust Katha (Aditi Sharma) and this will be a major turn when Viaan and Ehsan get to know the truth about Farah and Tejji. Well the upcoming track is going to be very interesting as we may see that Katha decides that she will go to the picnic with Aarav were he requests his mother that he wants Robin to also join. Katha allows him to come and this is the interesting turn when they meet and finally Viaan learns the truth that Katha is the mother of Aarav. Let's wait to see the twist what will happen when Aarav learns about his mother's feeling and will he accept her feelings or start hating his friend Robin because it might be possible he was the second man in his mother's life.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future, the track of Katha Ankahee is going to be very interesting for the viewers because we may see that Katha being all alone due to Farah and Tejji, and we may also see Viaan trusting Katha and decide to never leave her hand. Because of this Tejji may get angry with him. Well we have to wait to see the twist how will Viaan mange the gap between Viaan and his mother. We may also see Viaan making Tejji realise that Katha is his love he cannot forget her. Well so many questions are arising in viewers mind. Let's see what happens. But it might be possible that soon we will get our favourite couple Viaan and Katha confess their love to each other.