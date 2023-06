Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we have seen both Katha (Aditi Sharma)and Viaan (Adnan Khan)get their test negative and are very happy. However, on the other side, we will see Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) get breathless and begin missing his mother, and we will see his grandparents pampering him and making him comfortable. Later, we see that Aarav wants one picnic with his family, and Katha promises him that she will fulfil his wish. Aarav will demand that Robin also joins them. Well, the upcoming twist in Katha Ankahee is going to be super interesting as we will see, Robin finally meets his best friend Batman's mother. Fans and viewers are really excited to know Viaan's reaction to the same. Let's see what happens in the next episodes of Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan to choose Katha over his mother and finally confess love?

Tejji will be shocked to see Viaan and Aarav bonding

In the upcoming story of Katha Ankahee, we will see Aarav calling Viaan (Adnan Khan) and telling him about the picnic. Viaan gets excited. Viaan will be joined by his mom, Ehsan (Samar Vermani), and Farah (Priyamvada Singh). Well, this picnic is going to be very memorable not just for Viaan and Katha (Aditi Sharma) but for the viewers as well. Tejji will be shocked to see Viaan and Aarav bonding so well with each other and she will plan to separate them. On the other hand, Kailash Garewal will also have the same thoughts. The upcoming track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super interesting, as this is the first time when the Viaan and Katha's families go on a picnic together. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Tejji and Farah plot to separate Katha and Viaan, but will their love win against all odds?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future, the track of Katha Ankahee will see the all puzzles getting solved. Viaan and Katha will finally know about each other's feelings. Viaan and Katha will both ask Aarav about their feelings. It is possible that Aarav might see love for Viaan in his mother's eyes, and be the one to request Katha that accept his proposal. Will Katha and Viaan finally come together? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Afraid of losing Viaan, will Katha confess her love?

The show Katha Ankahee is very popular. It completed 100 episodes recently. Viewers enjoy the show because of Katha and Viaan, played by Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. They look fabulous, and their acting is so very natural. Aditi Sharma rose to fame after playing Mauli in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. After that, Aditi's fanbase is just growing. On the other hand, Adnan rose to fame with Ishq Subhan Allah. His fanbase is increasing day by day.