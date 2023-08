Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav is very tensed about how he can solve the difference between Kailash Garewal and Viaan (Adnan Khan), and he makes a plan with his friends and calls both of them and says, Help! Well, they both reached out to find out about Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra). Later on, we see Viaan also run to see Aarav, but they both did not inform Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Kavita Garewal of anything. Well, we see they both reached out to the sports club, and together they try to find out about Aarav. and we see Aarav hiding in his friend's house. Well, Viaan gets a clue and calls his friend to find out about Aarav, and finally they learn the truth: Aarav was just playing a prank on them. and we see they reached out to get Araav. Let's see, how will Aarav give clemency to them? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan saves Aarav's life; will Kailash Garewal have a change of heart?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha and Kavita have also reached, and they all go to take Aarav, but out of fear, he hides in the store room, where he suddenly gets short circuited and Aarv gets stuck in the fire. But Viaan had proven that he was the best father for Aarav, and he jumped out into the fire without thinking anything. Well, it might be possible that this incident will change Kailash Garewal's heart towards Viaan. Let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan saves Aarav's life without thinking about his own, will Kailash Garewal realize Viaan is best for Katha and Aarav?

Katha Ankahee is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights, and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. Well, the latest track is very interesting, as finally, Katha Viaan and Aarav love each other, and soon they will also become A happy family. It might be possible that Kailash Garewal also gave his approval after the fire incident. Let's see how Viaan and Kathha get married. Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma confirms the show is not wrapping up; says, 'The show has found a connect with masses'

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav finally accepts Viaan and may also call him Papa. Well, this is one of the most precious moments of Viaan, and we see in the future track that Kailash Garewal accepts Viaan with an open heart and also trusts him, saying that he is the best for Katha and Aarav. We see Viaan and all the family of Katha make a surprise for her, and we see that Katha feels very happy to see the surprise. Let's wait to see what the surprise is. Viaan, arrange for Katha; let's see what happens next.