Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) say to Ehsan that Vanya is his sister and also say that this all happened because of Farah and Tejji. On the other side, we see that Ehsan (Samar Vermani) came and confronted Farah. but Farah and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) will not accept her mistakes. They will not realize their fault. Let's wait to see what Ehsan will do now, that he knows that Vanya is Viaan's sister. Once we see Katha ( Aditi Sharma) holding Viaan's hands and promising that she will always support him,on the other side we see Viaan calling all the media and introducing his second mother and his sister, but Tejji will not accept this; she surely makes big plans to ruin Seema as well as Katha. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan goes against Tejji, she targets Katha with renewed hatred

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see a sweet love story statted between Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan. Well, this time Viaan will easily take off with his past because Katha is with him. On the other side, we see that Vanya and Ehsan's friendship will also grow well now that Katha finally knows that she is in love with Viaan (Adnan Khan) which is why she reached the gurudwara and suddenly Viaan also came there, and they both made prasad for lunger together. Viewers are really happy with the on-going track of Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan to go against Tejji to fulfil his promise to Seema Dutta, Vanya?

Katha Confess Her love in front of Viaan



Katha Ankahee is the remake of a Turkish show based on 1001 Nights. This love story is very unique and different from all the others. Well, viewers really loved the on-going track that completely involved Katha and Viaan's love story, but viewers are also waiting for the Tejji's and Farah moves. Let's wait to see what happens.

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Aarav and Robin meet after a long time. They both confess and talk to each other. Well, now Aarav's mind is a little bit changed, as he wants someone to come into his mother's life. who shares her pain, her stress, and everything it might be possible That Aarav becomes the jodi maker as he is stunned at his decision. He tells Viaan that he and his mother will become friends, but will Viaan accept it as he does not know that Katha is the mother of Aarav and also that Aarav did not know about Viaan? Well, it might be possible. Because of Aarav's stubborn behaviour, Katha decides to said the truth to him . Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for this beautiful track.