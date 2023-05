Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Anakhee, we see that Katha's character, which is played by Aditi Sharma, is getting a lot of love from fans as it portrays all the emotions so well, making them relatable. We can see how Katha helped Viaan (Adnan Khan) get out of his dark phase, and Viaan decided to confront his past and make peace with it. Later, we can see Viaan get Seema Dutta's address and be taken to her house, where we can see Viaan go and introduce himself to Seema Dutta, but she does not recognize him, or it might be possible that she is pretending. We are all aware that it appears that Dutta did not forget about Viaan, and how can she do so? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Tejji and Farah hiding a dark secret from Viaan? Will Seema tell Viaan the truth?

Katha Ankahee upcoming twist

In the next track of Katha Ankahee, we will see Viaan feel sad, and he returns to his office to meet Katha and try to thank her for being the woman who had helped him come out of his past. Later, we will see Farah and Tejji talk about their past. Listening to their conversation, it might be possible that something will be hidden by Viaan and Ehsan. We will see in the coming episodes what the story behind this is. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan is ready to accept his past; but will it take him away from Katha?

Viaan moves forward leaving his past behind

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we will see that Aarav is very tensed about his studies. Later, we can see Aarav calling Viaan and telling him all the problems that he faces in school. Hearing this, Katha will be shocked that Aarav did not tell his mother, and he told everything to Viaan. Katha will understand the bond between Robin and Batman. Now it is going to be very exciting if Katha decides that she is ready to marry Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee's upcoming twist: Viaan has moved away from his past and dreamed of starting a new life with Katha. Will Viaan's past again ruin his future?