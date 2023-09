Katha Ankahee Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 15: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, some goons attack Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) to extract money from them. But Katha and Viaan escape from their traps. On the other side, we see Maya call Mr. Mehta and ask for the ledger, but Ehsan already takes out the statement and hides it. Once again that Maya (Anjali Mukhi) and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) get nothing to ruin Katha’s reputation. Meanwhile, Neerja Ji reaches Viaan’s house after Maya calls her, and she has doubts about Maya's intentions. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Will Katha and Viaan’s past ruin them or will Maya's plan backfire?

Finally Tejji learns the truth of KaViaan's past



In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, Maya calls Tiwary ji and asks for details of every discussion that happened between Katha and Viaan. Vanya clicks pictures of them and sends them to Ehsan and he learns the real planning. But will he support his friend and try his best to save his love life? On the other side, we see that Tejji and Maya finally know the truth about Viaan and Katha’s past. They feel regretful and bad to think about Katha, but will it change their hearts? Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Katha's past is out but fails to ruin KaViaan’s relationship

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, Katha feels very anxious thinking that she will lose Viaan (Adnan Khan) and so she decides to tell all the truth to her parents. Later on, we see that Katha's family gets very emotional when they imagine Katha's bidai. On the other side, we see that Reet also pretends to be happy just because of her husband, as Yuvraj really cares for Katha (Aditi Sharma), but Reet is making plans to reveal her dark secrets in front of everybody. Will KaViaan’s wedding get cancelled? Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Ehsan digs up Viaan’s past, will he learn everything about Katha?

Trending Now

Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. It is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights. Well, the latest track is all about the Katha and Viaan’s past, and finally Tejji and Maya get to know about them. Now let's see what they do. Will they confront Viaan?