Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan)and Katha finally recovering from the virus, and we see Ehsan (Samar Vermani) tease Viaan about what they did the whole night, and we see Ehsan again make him realize that he has to move his step towards Katha. Let's see if Viaan moves ahead or not. Once again, we see the best bonding between Ehsan and Viaan. On the other side, we see that Katha is also happy and thinks about her past night, which was very beautiful. Later on, we see Yuvraj getting tensed about Reet because she is tensed about Katha and Garewal's boding. Later on, we see Aarav bring gifts for Viaan and Katha. Well, the upcoming track is going to be very interesting. Let's wait to see what happens next.

Katha and Viaan again go for a two day conference

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see an interesting twist where we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) Ehsan and Katha (Aditi Sharma) going out for a conference meeting, and suddenly we see Ehsan (Samar Vermani) create a drama and tell them that he is not going. Well, viewers get one more chance to see the beautiful couple. Katha and Viaan Again go for a two-day conference. We can also see that Aarav tells Robin that his mother also went to the conference. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Viaan notice this truth or not? Will he know about Aarav's mother or not?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist