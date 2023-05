Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: The Katha Ankahee show is a remake of the Turkish serial 1001 Nights as played by Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, aka Viaan and Katha. They both did a great job and did fabulous acting on the latest track in Katha Ankahee. We will see that Viaan had learned the truth, but only that his mother said he was unaware of the truth, which Tejji hides from him. We will see that Seema Dutta is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. She does not even remember Viraj Raghuvanshi, but Vanya, the stepsister of Viaan, came to get her mother's rights, which Tejji Raghuvanshi (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) had snatched from her. Viewers are now forgetting about Viaan and Katha's love story; now they want to know about the truth that Tejji is hiding from everyone. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan moves forward leaving his past behind, will Tejji's secret leave him devastated yet again?

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will watch something very dramatic because, once again, Viaan (Adnan Khan) gives focus to becoming the best father and tries to teach fatherhood, so we see Ehsan (Samar Vermani) advise him that one of their childhood friends was pregnant, so we see Viaan reach to meet her, and the most interesting twist occurs when we see Viaan feel the baby in her tummy. Later, we can see a big twist in Katha (Aditi Sharma) Ankahee: Tejji had cheated Viraj in the past. Let's wait to see what Viaan will do when he knows the truth about his mother. He will never forgive himself because, in this pain, he lost 20 years of his life. Will Tejji give him those 20 years back?

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee we will see so many twists and turns when finally the truth comes out in front of Viaan: that his father was not a cheater, but the truth is that his mother played all the games.