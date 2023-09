Katha Ankahee Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 16: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, Leesa sends the video of Tiwary ji with Maya and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) to Ehsan (Samar Vermani) . In the video, Tiwary ji is seen telling them about Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan's (Adnan Khan) conversation. We see Tejji really regrets the type of upbringing she gave her child. Meanwhile, Ehsan is a true friend and he will try his best to save KaViaan's relationship. Let's wait to see how Katha and Viaan will handle this truth. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa, top 10 upcoming twists in top TV shows next week

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Maya (Anjali Mukhi) reach out to know about the bookings of Viaan, which he had booked for Katha, but Ehsan comes on time, and once again stops her to find out any information. On the other hand, all preparations for Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan's wedding have started, where we see Aarav and Katha's luggage reach Viaan's house. But Tejji gets very angry and tells the workers to put the luggage in the store roo. Will Katha be able to win Tejji over? Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Tejji, Maya find the truth about Katha and Viaan, will it stop them from ruining their relationship?

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see Kailash Garewal gift Viaan (Adnan Khan) the 'talwar' as per the tradition. Maya and Tejji realise their plan has failed plan and decide not to tell this secret to anyone. They know that defaming Katha will mean defaming Viaan as well. Now let's see what Maya will do. Will she have another plan? Later on, we see Viaan is decorating Aarav's room and Aarav gets very emotional as he finally has all the happiness. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Will Katha and Viaan’s past ruin them or will Maya's plan backfire?

Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows and the latest track is very entertaining as well as interesting because the wedding preparation has tarted. Katha and Viaan, and their chemistry is mind-blowing, and viewers are really eagerly waiting to see their married life.