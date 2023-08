Katha Ankahee is the top-running show on television, as viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan. Well, the latest track is very romantic as well as emotional, as everything is going very well in Katha and Viaan's lives, and only one evil is left. We may see that she will soon get ready for Katha and Viaan's relationship, but we have to wait to see the twist in the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan saves Aarav's life; will Kailash Garewal have a change of heart?

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see Kailash Garewal and all the family members announce that soon they will organize a big party for the engagement ceremony of Katha and Viaan. Everyone dances and congratulates Katha and Viaan. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see all the rituals of KaViaan's wedding.