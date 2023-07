In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha reach the gurudwara to confess her feelings in front of God, but suddenly Viaan also comes there, and they both make a prasad, and we see sweet moments come in between them. Katha's hand is a little burned while making prasad, and Viaan takes her finger in his mouth. Well, viewers are really happy to see this beautiful track. Well, we see in the new promo that Katha also confesses her love in a very different way, though this serial is very unique and the love story of Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, was tremendous. Now all we need to know is when this promo will air on Katha Ankahee. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan goes against Tejji, she targets Katha with renewed hatred

The show Katha Ankahee is the most popular show on television because it provides viewers with full entertainment as well as a very unique love story, which viewers really enjoyed. They also love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan. Well, finally, the beautiful track is on the way when Katha also confesses her love in a very unique way: "jo ab tak apki aankhe kahti thi aaj wo meri aankhe kah rahi hai." Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan to go against Tejji to fulfil his promise to Seema Dutta, Vanya? Trending Now Katha confess her love in front of Viaan View this post on Instagram A post shared by K? (@_kaviaan_)

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we also see that Tejji comes into the office and meets with Katha, and she warns her that she will never accept her. Well, Katha is trying to understand her, but she will not understand her mistakes, not even if she regrets whatever she did with Seema Dutta. But Viaan is always with her; he apologized to Katha for whatever his mother said to her. Well, we see that this time also, Katha's love story will not be complete without the permission of her mother-in-law. But it might be possible that Katha will wait for Tejji to marry with Viaan . Let's wait to see when Tejji will agree.