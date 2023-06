Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan calling Katha and asking her to join a 2-day artistic meeting. He wanted to meet his best friend Batman. Later on, we see Ehsan deciding to get between them as he does not want to become like Kabab Me Haddi. Finally, viewers are very excited to see their favorite couple, who enjoy every moment with each other. Viaan and Katha will be together when they both arrive, and we see a major twist when we see a business rival, Anirudh, also arriving at the said meeting. Later on, we see Katha (Aditi Sharma)and Viaan (Adnan Khan)put up a lovely picture in which they hide their love, and we see they get first prize in all the events. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: Viaan and Katha again spend two beautiful days with each other; Will Kailash Garewal spoil this moment?

Will Kavita Garewal convince Kailash Garewal about Katha and Viaan?

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Ehsan (Samar Vermani) turning into cupid for Viaan and Katha. Later, we see Kailash Garewal getting angry upon knowing that Katha (Aditi Sharma)has gone with Viaan (Adnan Khan). Will he reach there and take her with him? Let's see what happens next. Will Kavita Garewal convince Kailash Garewal about Katha and Viaan? Well, there are so many questions that arise in the viewer's mind. Let's see what happens next.

The Katha Ankahee show is among the top-running shows. As we see, this serial gets immense love from the viewers as it has already completed 100 episodes, and it has generated a great fan following for Katha and Viaan, who are played by Adnan Khana and Aditi Sharma. Well, there is one more interesting character, which is Ehsan, which is played by Samar Varmani. He is the true friend of Viaan; as we saw in previous episodes, Ehsan also loves Katha, but because of Viaan, he has sacrificed his love as he knows that if he wants to love, he will do it, but Viaan's Katha is his only love, and he cannot live without her.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the final track of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha and Viaan's business rival play a dirty trick, and it might be possible that he is clicking some pictures of Viaan and Katha and showing them to Viaan and blackmailing him that this picture is going to go viral, and we may see that Viaan agrees to what he says because, at this time, he doesn't want to take any risk that will tamper Katha’s image. The upcoming episodes are just going to be pretty interesting.