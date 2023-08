Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Kailash Garewal is very happy because of Viaan (Adnan Khan)and Katha (Aditi Sharma) , and he decides to talk with Tejji. Well, now Katha and Aarav are also very excited, and Aarav teases Katha, and she blushes. Later on, we see Viaan and Ehsan get very excited and also make so many plans for the marriage of Viaan and Katha. Well, Aarav and his friends are also very happy as finally Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra)will get a father, and he is very happy. Later on, we see Viaan and Katha spend beautiful time with each other. On the other side, Kailash Garewal reaches Tejji's house to talk with Katha, and they resolve their misunderstandings. Finally, Kailash Garewal and Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) will accept Katha and Viaan's love with an open heart. The Katha Ankahee Hindi TV show comes with a very romantic track, as everyone is very happy. Let's see what happens next.

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that finally the preparation has started, and Tejji and Kailash Garewal decide to do the roka ceremony of Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan) , and they also plan that soon they will also get married. Well, it seems that everything is going very well, but what about Tejji? Will she really accept them, or will she just pretend to do this? It might be possible that she will accept them because of Maya Didi, as she is the main villain. Let's see if Katha and Viaan family is completed without any hurdles. Let's see what Tejji will do.

Katha Ankahee is one of the top TV shows, and it is based on a Turkish show based on 1001 Nights. Viewers love the romance between Viaan and Katha aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. Well, the latest track is really very entertaining as viewers get really happy to see KaViaan's journey and finally their dream come true, but no love story is complete without hurdles, so maybe Tejji and Maya Didi will make a big plan to destroy their relationship.

Trending Now

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that they all decide to do their wedding in Udaipur, as Maya Didi stays there. But viewers are enjoying all the latest episodes as Katha Viaan and their family are very happy. Well, we have to wait to see what interesting twists and turns are instore in the show of Katha Ankahee.