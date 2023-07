In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan tells Ehsan to stay away from Vanya because he thinks that Ehsan will not love Vanya because she is only his obsession. Well, we see that Ehsan gets angry towards Katha and Viaan, and it might be possible that he will tell them everything that he feels for Vanya. Well, we have to wait for see that will Viaan accept this relationship and give Ehsan (Samar Vermani) a chance? After that, Katha reached the gurudwara, where she talked with Babaji about her feelings. Suddenly, Viaan came there, and they made prasad together. Well, the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super entertaining because we see that soon Katha will confess her love in front of Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav will turn cupid in mother Katha and Viaan's life

Katha Ankahee is one of the top TV shows on television because it is based on the Turkish show 1001 Nights, and we see a unique love story that will happen between a single mother and an angry young man Viaan Raghuvanshi. We see that they both do justice to their roles as Katha and Viaan, aka Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma , on television.