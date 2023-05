Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track, we can see Viaan (Adnan Khan) reaching out to his friend to meet his pregnant wife to learn about parenthood because he wants to feel the baby in her tummy. Later, we can see a school teacher called Katha telling Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) that he is crying because he is worried about his exam and his result. On the other side, Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) and Farah (Priyamvada Singh)put their eyes on Viaan. as they are hiding a big secret from them. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: What will happen when Viaan learns the truth about his father's cheating and mother's games?

In the upcoming episode of Katha Ankahee, we will see many interesting twists and turns where we see Katha finally realize that Viaan is the best father for him because she observes that Aarav is telling all his secrets to his friend Robin. Now it is going to be very interesting to see if Katha (Aditi Sharma) will finally tell Viaan (Adnan Khan) that she is the mother of his friend Batman. Viewers are very excited to see Viaan's reaction when he knows the truth. It seems that Katha will fall in love with Viaan, and soon we will see that Katha will also confess her feelings.

On the other side, Vanya is very desperate to take mentorship with Viaan, and now Vanya is revealing the truth that Tejji is the mastermind who plays all games and puts the blame on Seema Dutta. It seems to be seen that Tejji has an extramarital affair that will not be known by Viaan, and also that what happened when Viaan knew that the victim was not his mother but Seema Dutta, who faced a lot of struggle, in the upcoming episode, we can see that Viaan forgets about Seema Dutta, and now he totally focuses on teaching parenthood from his friends Keith and Amrita, who had expected his first child soon, we can see Viaan reach the hospital and take his baby in his arms and feel him.