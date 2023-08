Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan come to Katha's house to meet her. Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha ( Aditi Sharma) have very romantic talks, and Katha gets very emotional as she expresses her struggle and pain, which she has felt for the past 7 years. But Viaan has assured her that now she will only rest and enjoy her life, and he makes her feel comfortable in his arms. Well, finally, the viewers are really feeling very happy for Katha. Well, later on, we see Aarav request that Viaan spend one night with them, and we see Viaan call Tejji ( Bidisha Ghosh Sharma ) and tell her that he will stay at Katha's house. Later on, we see Viaan assure his mother that she is also very important to him. Well, the Raghuvanshi family enjoyed a lot of time with each other. They eat, dance, and play everything together; later on, we see all the family members come together to make a surprise for Katha. Let's wait to see the next twist, which is very beautiful in Katha's life. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan and Katha's love life to face another challenge from Tejji?

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see that finally the roka ceremony date is finalized and everyone starts dancing, but Viaan (Adnan Khan) gets a chance and runs away with Katha, to steal some special moments and give her a special gift. Well, Katha (Aditi Sharma) accepted and said a very unique line: That kahani ka ant ho sakta hai katha ka nahi. Well, this is a unique show, and we see that many of the lines are also very touching. Well, viewers hope for the best that no other problems come into their lives. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Will KaViaan journey begin without any hurdles? Will their love win over hate?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

Katha Ankahee is one of the top-running show on television, and viewers love the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan. Well, the latest track is very beautiful, as everything revolves around Katha and Viaan's lives as everyone starts practicing for the rituals of the roka ceremony of Katha and Viaan. Let's see if they finally get married without any hurdles. Also Read - Anupaama, YRKKH and more: Upcoming twists on Top 10 TV shows

Trending Now

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see so many twists and turns. As all these twists are very romantic, we may see that Katha and Viaan's wedding preparation is coming, and we may see that their wedding will happen in Udaipur, which is very beautiful. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Tejji and Maya Didi not create any hurdles for Katha and Viaan?