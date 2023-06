Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) going out of the town for a two-day conference, which is very interesting to see because Viaan and Katha really enjoy their time with each other. We will see that they will be admired by the clients, and we will also see them winning the first prize in this meeting. Also, we see that the business rival Anirudh making his presence felt at this meeting, and he will notice that Katha and Viaan love each other. It might be possible that he is going to play a big game with Katha and Viaan. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Anirudh to blackmail Viaan; Katha’s image at risk

Will Aarav get her mother's happiness by reuniting Katha and Viaan?

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we may see that Aarav is going to make plans to surprise his mother by going to the conference, and we may see that he will request Kailash Garewal to accompany him. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will this surprise be for Aarav or Katha? It might be possible that this is a big twist for Robin and Batman, where we will finally see that Aarav is going to know that Viaan loves his mother. Will Aarav get her mother's happiness by reuniting Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) and also make his grandparents aware of this?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we may see one more love story starting in Earthcone soon, and that is between Vanya and Ehsan. This couple is also looking fabulous with each other, and viewers are really waiting to see their chemistry. In future episodes, we may see Vanya and Ehsan (Samar Vermani) bet on who drinks more. Well, it might be possible that Vanya drinks so much that Ehsan is going to drop her home but later on he may see Seema Dutta and finally know that Vanya is her daughter and also the stepsister of Viaan. Well, the upcoming track is going to be very interesting. Will Ehsan talk with Vanya, or will he reveal everything to Viaan? Let's see where this new love story goes. Let's wait to see who will Ehsan choose - Viaan or Vanya.

In the show Katha Ankahee, we may see so many interesting twists and turns. We may see that Aarav gives all his blessings to Katha to get married to Viaan, and we may also see that Ehsan says everything to Viaan about Seema Dutta, and soon we will see Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) and Farah (Priyamvada Singh) revealing all the dark secrets in front of Viaan and Ehsan.