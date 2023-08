Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see that Katha (Aditi Sharma) reached her home after meeting with Viaan. On the other side, we see Aarav and Katha both waiting and talking with each other about Viaan. Later on, we see Viaan (Adnan Khan) reach his home and apologize to his mother, and we see Viaan say every feeling that he feels for Katha. Well, we see Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) is now very angry and tells Viaan that finally she knows the importance of her in his life. On the other side, we see Aarav talking with Viaan's picture and starting to dream of a happy family. Well, finally, viewers are also waiting for the twist when Katha, Viaan, and Aarav all come together. and live like a happy family. Later on, we see Viaan finally telling Ehsan that Katha said yes to him and also about Aarav. Well, Ehsan (Samar Vermani) is also very excited for his friend. Let's hope for the best that no one puts an evil eye on them. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Will Katha and Viaan get married without any hurdles?

Birthday celebration of Katha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Y (@katha_unkahee_22)

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist