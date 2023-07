Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest chapter of Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan (Adnan Khan) is going to be very emotional when he talks with Katha (Aditi Sharma). Well, Viaan is still not forgetting his past. On the other side, we see Seema desperately wanting to meet Viraj but Vanya makes her understand that now all the problems are going to be solved. Later on, we see Farah (Priyam Vada Singh) telling Viaan that Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) will suffer again from panic attacks. On the othe r side, we see Katha's doubts about Vanya increase that is why she is desperate to be close to Viaan. Soon, we see that Katha is going to find out everything about Vanya and her past. Later on, Vanya is now trying to come close to Ehsan (Samar Vermani) because of her selfishness. Will this friendship turn into a love angle or not? Will Vanya reveal her past in front of Ehsan? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha gets all possessive as Viaan’s past Seema marks re-entry; Vanya’s strange behaviour raises suspicion

Katha ia always thinks for Viaan

The upcoming track of Katha Ankahee is going to be super interesting, as we see that Viaan (Adnan Khan)finally chose Vanya, and it is going to hurt Katha (Aditi Sharma). Well, this is jealousy that Katha feels and she will tell Viaan that he put CCTV cameras in his cabin. Well, now Katha is worried for Viaan. She thinks that Viaan will again not face any accusations like Shamita did with him. Let's wait to see the twist. What will Viaan do? Will Viaan think that Katha is also in love with him? Well, in the upcoming episodes, we see that there is going to be a big event in the Earthcone, where we see Viaan and Katha give their performances, and Viaan asked Katha if she would dance with him. Katha is also ready for this, and once again, viewers are excited to see their fabulous chemistry. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Viaan's past catches up with him, Will Katha learn the truth?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Katha Ankahee, we see Vanya finally getting the mentorship from Viaan. Now it's time for Vanya to reveal everything in front of Viaan. We may see that in this event, Vanya will take her mother, Seema Dutta, in front of Viaan and Tejji. Well, this is the major twist. When Tejji sees her, she will again suffer a panic attack. Well, viewers are really waiting for the twist: What secrets will Tejji hide from Viaan? Will this storm change Viaan's life completely? But Katha is always there for him; she will handle all his situations, and finally, we may see that Katha will help Viaan overcome this. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora, Katha Ankahee's Adnan Khan and other underrated TV heroes [View List]