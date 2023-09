Katha Ankahee Hindi TV show upcoming spoiler alert September 1: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha and Viaan talk about Tejji and how she wants to do something for Viaan. On the other side, we see Ehsan find the marriage venue for KaViaan. Vanya is also super excited and she decides on a different venue. Well, soon we may see a new ‘takraar bhari’ love story between Vanya and Ehsan (Samar Vermani ), as we see that Vanya is jealous to see Ehsan and his friend Leessa together. Later on, we see Tejji again play a game, and she sends Katha some brochures for an international camp. Well, this was the major twist when Katha and Viaan had an argument because of it. Katha gets angry and leaves from there. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Viaan understand Katha’s feelings and the reason behind her behaviour? Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Frequent arguments with Viaan makes Katha rethink her relationship, will she understand Maya’s game plan?

We see in the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee that Tejji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma) and Maya (Anjali Mukhi) are all set to expose another side of Katha. Tejji tells her to get married fast and give her a grandchild, but we also see that Katha clearly said to Viaan (Adnan Khan)and Tejji that she would never be ready for another baby. Again, Tejji creates a scene, but Viaan handles everything, and once again, he will support Katha (Aditi Sharma) by going against his mother. Now that Maya and Tejji's plan will flop, let's see if they really succeed in their other plan, or once again Katha and Viaan's true love will win. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Maya finds the perfect weapon to kill Katha and Viaan’s relationship; will Aarav suffer amid all this?

In the new promo, we see that Reet is back to join the gang of Maya and Tejji, and she will bring another twist. She clearly said to Maya that she would find out the truth about how Katha would find the Rs 1 crore for the treatment of Aarav. Well, let's see if, finally, Katha and Viaan's dark secrets will be revealed during their wedding ceremonies. Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows and fan have been going gaga over Katha and Viaan, aka Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan’s chemistry. The show and the its stars become a trend on Twitter (now X) almost every day and fan are eagerly waiting for their marriage ceremonies to start. Amid all this, how they steer through the various plans being made against them and stick to loving each other, will be very interesting to watch. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Katha and Viaan's difference of opinion about Aarav's upbringing will cause a rift between them?