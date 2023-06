Katha Ankahee upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, we see Viaan and Katha going out for a press conference meeting where we see Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) playing old music in a car, and they both enjoy the old melodies. Well, we all know that old songs will touch our souls. Later on, we see that Viaan noticed everything in Katha, and we see Viaan meet some friends, and they think that Katha is his wife. Later on, we see Kailash Garewal (Gireesh Sahdev) get really disturbed by thinking about Katha and Reet. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Kailash Garewal adjust everything between Reet and Katha? Later on, we see Katha and Viaan spend quality time with each other; they will eat dinner together and love to talk with each other. Let's see if this two-day conference will come with an interesting twist or not. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Aarav plans to suprise Katha; Ehsan in a fix between friend Viaan and love Vanya Anirudh decides to ruin Katha and Viaan

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see some interesting twists and turns when we see a business rival, Anirudh, arrive there, and he starts instigating Viaan (Adnan Khan) but we see Katha (Savita Prabhune) will calm him. Later on, we see a cute friendship will start between Ehsan and Vanya. Well, viewers are really excited to see the two love stories. First Viaan and Katha (Aditi Sharma) love story, and now Ehsan (Samar Vermani) and Vanya are looking amazing together. But we have to wait to see their love blossom. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Anirudh to blackmail Viaan; Katha’s image at risk Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the story of Katha Ankahee, we may see a new twist when we see that in this meeting, Earthcone will win, and now this time, when Anirudh decides to ruin Katha and Viaan, it might be possible that Anirudh plays a dirty trick and makes some fake photos of Katha and Viaan. Well, this is the interesting twist: will Katha save her and Viaan's image. Let's see what happens.