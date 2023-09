Katha Ankahee Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 20: In the latest track of Katha Ankahee, Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) reach home and Tejji also comes there to talk to Viaan. Ehsan and Vanya also reached and Ehsan takes Viaan outside for a private word. He wants to tell him everything, but again, Tejji and Maya will ensure that the two are not able to talk. But Katha notices Tejji’s weird behaviour and talks about it with Aarav. On the other side, Aarav is really excited for the new house and the new lifestyle he will have after his mother’s wedding. Also Read - Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: Katha takes a stand for Viaan, will they go against everyone to get married?

Katha Ankahee Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Katha Ankahee, we see Katha's family plan about all the rituals, they also start practicing for the sangeet and stay up the whole night enjoying the wedding festivities. On the other side, we see Maya and Tejji finally get the message about the night but Tejji is really disturbed to think about Viaan. She feels that if this truth comes out, not just Katha but her son Viaan will also be defamed. Let's wait to see if Maya will reveal this truth or if they will make another plan to ruin KaViaan's wedding.

Finally Maya Gets the message



In the future track of Katha Ankahee, Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan)are all dressed up as a bride and groom and they look perfectly elegant. We may see that despite knowing everything Maya will not tell the truth to anyone, but Reet will reveal it in front of everybody. Will Kailash Garewal and Yuvraj get angry and hit Viaan? Will the wedding happen? Will Katha support Viaan? Will she confess what actually happened and that she has forgiven Viaan?

Katha Ankahee is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows, and the latest track is very entertaining as well as dramatic, as finally the past will come out in the open. It will reveal the real side of every one and also expose Reet, Maya and Tejji, who have been truing to ruin KaViaan’s relationship. Will Katha prove her true love for Viaan and save him all the allegations?